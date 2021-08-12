Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kaleyra, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kaleyra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kaleyra’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $367.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25. Kaleyra has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

In related news, Director Matteo Lodrini purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $77,406.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,838 shares of company stock worth $384,298. 50.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Kaleyra by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaleyra by 74.9% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at $2,557,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at $10,174,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 3.0% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,840,000 after purchasing an additional 60,572 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of various sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, the company manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services, and chatbots.

