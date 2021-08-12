Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Cut by KeyCorp

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRPL. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

PRPL stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,657.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Purple Innovation by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after purchasing an additional 664,445 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Purple Innovation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,439,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70,629 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 40.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

