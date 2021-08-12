Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Issued By KeyCorp

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of ETH opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $667.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.58. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.