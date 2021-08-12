Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for APA Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Shares of APA opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. APA has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in APA by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in APA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

