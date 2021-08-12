Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aramark in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Shares of ARMK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,782. Aramark has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

