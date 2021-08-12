Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Kaman Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kaman in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. Kaman has a 12-month low of $37.99 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Kaman by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kaman by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

