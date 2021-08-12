Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:HGV opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 2.28. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,003,000 after buying an additional 578,470 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,769,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,805,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,682,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,814,000 after acquiring an additional 283,584 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after acquiring an additional 904,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth $94,324,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

