QIWI (QIWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect QIWI to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.63 by $2.37. QIWI had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. On average, analysts expect QIWI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI opened at $9.84 on Thursday. QIWI has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $617.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. QIWI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

