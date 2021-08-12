Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.320-$4.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.21 billion.

NYSE PWR traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.73.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

