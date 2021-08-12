Rackspace Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,068 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,056% compared to the typical volume of 352 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.17.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. Research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $12,320,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

