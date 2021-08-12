Rackspace Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,068 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,056% compared to the typical volume of 352 put options.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.
Rackspace Technology stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.17.
In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $12,320,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
