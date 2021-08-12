Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RADI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.88. 17,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.99. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

RADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

