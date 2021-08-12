Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.90. 17,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,890. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Radius Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

