Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 68,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,992. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.90. Rain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on RAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 269,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $4,113,275.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 121,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,944,456.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 768,349 shares of company stock worth $11,871,869 over the last quarter.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.