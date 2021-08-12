RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of RAPT traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,266. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.73. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $805.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. Research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $88,787.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $49,101.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,614.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,295 shares of company stock valued at $330,259. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,608,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after purchasing an additional 217,382 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $18,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

