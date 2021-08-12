Raymond James Boosts Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target to $19.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Absolute Software presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of ABST stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. 10,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,835. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $584.97 million, a P/E ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Absolute Software by 10.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.