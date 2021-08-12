Raymond James Boosts Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $24.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VNOM. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,042. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 2.79.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

