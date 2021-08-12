Raymond James Increases Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $180.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EVBG. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,658. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,613.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,775 shares of company stock worth $482,782. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $48,317,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.