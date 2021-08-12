Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.28 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.69.

ABX stock opened at C$25.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.58. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$23.63 and a 52 week high of C$41.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

