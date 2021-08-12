Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR):

8/9/2021 – Corsair Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

8/4/2021 – Corsair Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Corsair Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Corsair Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

7/29/2021 – Corsair Gaming had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Corsair Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68.

Get Corsair Gaming Inc alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,223,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,994,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,799,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,540,911 shares of company stock valued at $290,194,415 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.