Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 48.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 180,529 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 521.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 59,223 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRGB opened at $26.71 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $418.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.94.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.66) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RRGB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

