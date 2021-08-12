ReddCoin (RDD) Market Cap Achieves $100.00 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $100.00 million and $207,761.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,981.70 or 0.99828571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00031150 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.34 or 0.01010830 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.00358586 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.95 or 0.00401638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006649 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00069992 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004591 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

