Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Shares of RDFN stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.55. The company had a trading volume of 25,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,237. Redfin has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,378.25 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,183 shares of company stock worth $8,891,624. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,066 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 14.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after buying an additional 1,284,440 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 874.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,805,000 after buying an additional 617,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Redfin by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after acquiring an additional 542,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

