Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.63. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,020,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

