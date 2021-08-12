Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.66. Renren shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 17,271 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Renren as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States.

