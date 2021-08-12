REPO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $73,323.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $73,323.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REPO has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00139587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00152159 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,175.61 or 0.97606895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.54 or 0.00853499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

