Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CHMI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,130. The company has a market cap of $152.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 55.90%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

