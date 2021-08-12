Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/28/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $134.00 to $136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $126.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $125.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

7/27/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/26/2021 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $117.00.

7/16/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/20/2021 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $116.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.11. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Starbucks by 21.3% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,747 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 710,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $79,443,000 after buying an additional 45,625 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 59,655 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

