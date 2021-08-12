Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/28/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $134.00 to $136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $126.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $125.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
- 7/27/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 7/26/2021 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $117.00.
- 7/16/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/20/2021 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Starbucks stock opened at $116.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.11. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Starbucks by 21.3% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,747 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 710,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $79,443,000 after buying an additional 45,625 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 59,655 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.