Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) will report earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYTM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,717 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYTM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,312. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

