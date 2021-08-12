Riccardo Perfetti Sells 15,000 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $260,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $262,500.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $8,988.40.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $9,775.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 4,467 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $103,277.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $9,646.20.

On Friday, June 4th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $9,039.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $8,266.20.

Applied Therapeutics stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 93,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,575. The stock has a market cap of $404.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.63. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $33.34.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.