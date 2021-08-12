Richard B. Jr. Evans Sells 7,000 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RCM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.30. 708,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,524. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in R1 RCM by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

