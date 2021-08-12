Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Trecora Resources worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Trecora Resources in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Trecora Resources in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

TREC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,147. The firm has a market cap of $195.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.20. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 31,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $267,681.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 124,342 shares of company stock worth $1,028,886. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

