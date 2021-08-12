Ridgewood Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $606,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $361,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 71,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,583. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.