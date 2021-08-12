Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.71. 90,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,493. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

