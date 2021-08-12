Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 393.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the first quarter worth $827,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE GLT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.61. 1,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,523. The company has a market capitalization of $695.04 million, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.38. Glatfelter Co. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

Glatfelter Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

