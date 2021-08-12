Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,585 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.94. The stock had a trading volume of 224,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041,846. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.11. The company has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $76.46 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

