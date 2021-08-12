Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.83.

Shares of RBA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.85. The company had a trading volume of 30,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,523. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

