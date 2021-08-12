Robert F. Spoerry Sells 1,000 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,530.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert F. Spoerry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,498.78 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $926.88 and a 52 week high of $1,535.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,410.49.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

