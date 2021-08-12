Robert V. Vitale Buys 10,300 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $31.55 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

BRBR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

