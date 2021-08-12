Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 681.50 ($8.90). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 674 ($8.81), with a volume of 5,395 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Robert Walters from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 705.53. The company has a market cap of £520.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

In related news, insider Alan Bannatyne sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.62), for a total value of £1,254,000 ($1,638,359.03).

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

