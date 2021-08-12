Robin Lefkowitz Sells 9,000 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NFBK opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $866.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 54.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

