Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.67

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 1163159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $339.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 51.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,760 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 238.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,399 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the second quarter worth approximately $40,037,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the first quarter worth approximately $34,351,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 45.8% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,974,000 after acquiring an additional 347,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

