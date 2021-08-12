Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.67

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 1163159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $339.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64.
About Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.
