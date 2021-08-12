Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.68). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.77. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,995,000 after acquiring an additional 413,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,541,000 after buying an additional 288,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 241,424 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 168,875 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,598,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,680,000 after buying an additional 119,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

