ROOBEE Market Capitalization Hits $11.14 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 55.9% higher against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.23 or 0.00631725 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000949 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000546 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

