Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 190,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,538,075 shares.The stock last traded at $5.98 and had previously closed at $6.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. dropped their price objective on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Root from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). Research analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,534,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Root by 139.5% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 754,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Root by 42.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 282,650 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Root during the first quarter worth approximately $11,278,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Root by 497.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 479,651 shares during the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

