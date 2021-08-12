Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.94.

Several research firms have commented on ROOT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Roots to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

TSE:ROOT traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.28. 889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.61. Roots has a 12 month low of C$1.02 and a 12 month high of C$4.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$138.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

