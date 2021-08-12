Rosenblatt Securities Raises Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Price Target to $26.00

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of THR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,392. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $570.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Thermon Group by 138.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

