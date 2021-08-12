Roth Capital Cuts PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target to $45.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.20.
Shares of NASDAQ PLBY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. 50,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96.
In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453 over the last 90 days.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.
PLBY Group Company Profile
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
