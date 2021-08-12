Roth Capital Cuts PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target to $45.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. 50,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. PLBY Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PLBY Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

