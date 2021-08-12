Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.56.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

