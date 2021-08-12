Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $225,000 in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,764 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $179,105.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,412. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. Research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

