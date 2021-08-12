Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,895 shares of company stock valued at $83,749,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $8.92 on Thursday, reaching $599.53. 5,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,802. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $640.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $564.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

